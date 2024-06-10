Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.44. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

