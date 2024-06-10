NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.45

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 21464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

