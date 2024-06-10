NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.02, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

