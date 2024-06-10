New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.