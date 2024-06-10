New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.81.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
