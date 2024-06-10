Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Novartis worth $216,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $105.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

