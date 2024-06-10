Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199,986 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Hologic worth $193,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

