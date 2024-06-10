Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of FactSet Research Systems worth $182,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $409.93 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

