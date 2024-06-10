Northern Trust Corp Has $170.08 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $170,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.