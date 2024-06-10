Northern Trust Corp Has $200.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,888,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $200,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

