Northern Trust Corp Has $215.51 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,877 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $215,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 349,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MOS opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.