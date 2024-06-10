Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,918,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $211,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

