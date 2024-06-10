NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $30.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.1%.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,208.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $940.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $752.87. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $375.05 and a 12 month high of $1,255.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.20.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,787 shares of company stock valued at $110,690,038 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

