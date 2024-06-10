NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,420.15 or 1.00010979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00093804 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

