OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

