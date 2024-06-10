Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $69,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $168.53 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

