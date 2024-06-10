Olistico Wealth LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $423.85 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $433.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.20 and a 200-day moving average of $402.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie upped their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.56.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

