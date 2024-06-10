Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 551,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,990,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 68,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $184.30 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

