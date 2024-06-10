OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.81 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $62.50 million and $17.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Get OMG Network alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00047062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.