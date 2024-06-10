Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.25. 480,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

