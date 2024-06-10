Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.57

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 20108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Open Text Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.68%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $117,627,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,856,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Open Text by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 785,157 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

