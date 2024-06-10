Orion S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:OEC)

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.5% annually over the last three years. Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

NYSE OEC opened at $23.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Orion will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $341,336.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. Mizuho upped their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

