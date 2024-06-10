Ossiam Buys 1,955 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ossiam grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after acquiring an additional 241,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,409. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

