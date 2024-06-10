Ossiam Buys 368 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $144.08 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

