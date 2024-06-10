Ossiam Has $2.08 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ossiam raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $497.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

