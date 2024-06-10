Ossiam Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ossiam increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $151.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

