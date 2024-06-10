Ossiam Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.