Ossiam Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,640,000 after buying an additional 361,798 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,424,000 after buying an additional 4,035,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,925,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,371,000 after acquiring an additional 673,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $49.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

