Ossiam Increases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CAE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,216,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,747,000 after purchasing an additional 413,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

