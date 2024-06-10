Ossiam Purchases 19,807 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ossiam increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.