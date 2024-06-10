Ossiam Purchases 877 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $113.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

