Ossiam Purchases 9,437 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ossiam lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

