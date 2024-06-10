Ossiam Raises Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 181.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,574,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,777,000 after acquiring an additional 156,112 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 98,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 500,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,808,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

