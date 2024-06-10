Ossiam Sells 2,641 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $101.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

