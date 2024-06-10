Ossiam Sells 44,558 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,558 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.