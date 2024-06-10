Oxford Industries (OXM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM stock opened at $102.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

