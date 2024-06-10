Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.53

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 10717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,079,916 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after buying an additional 1,225,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,584,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.