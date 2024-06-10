Pathward Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.
Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50.
Insider Activity at Pathward Financial
In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Pathward Financial
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pathward Financial
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Sector Stars Lead Growth: Foot Locker, Shake Shack, Hims & Hers
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s Stock Prices Hit Record Highs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks to Watch as New Home Listings Climb Again
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.