Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.16 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $140.85 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001586 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 140,732,275 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.