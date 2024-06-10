PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,236. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

