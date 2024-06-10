Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MD. TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

