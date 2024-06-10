Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.49.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PWOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.
