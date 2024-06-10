Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 2,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,905 shares of company stock valued at $122,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

PWOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

