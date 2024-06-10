Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 323,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,170,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after buying an additional 235,961 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

