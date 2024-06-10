Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

