Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $491,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $34.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

