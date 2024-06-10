Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 525 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 110,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $139.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Profile



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

