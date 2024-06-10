Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,674 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

