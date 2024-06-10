Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,439 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,388,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.89 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

