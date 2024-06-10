Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 8,213 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 211.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,442,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

SSNC stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

