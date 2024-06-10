Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 502,072 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502,072 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

