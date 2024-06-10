Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 804,642 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,642 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,462,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $52.96 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

